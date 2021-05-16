TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Receives $18.54 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Clarus Securities upped their price target on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $11.33 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

