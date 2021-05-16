Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $682.56 and a 200-day moving average of $671.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

