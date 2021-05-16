Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $521.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.38. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $110.24 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

