Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Essent Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

