Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $3.67 Million in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. THB Asset Management grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAA opened at $110.68 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $139.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 582.56 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $5,869,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

