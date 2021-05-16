Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Macy’s by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.