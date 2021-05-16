TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 12,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 270,661 shares.The stock last traded at $88.58 and had previously closed at $88.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

