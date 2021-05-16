The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.82.

ALL opened at $139.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

