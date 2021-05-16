The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.23 Billion

Analysts predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $19.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.21 billion and the highest is $20.94 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $85.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in The Boeing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $228.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.49. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $117.78 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

