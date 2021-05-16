The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $117.78 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.04.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.