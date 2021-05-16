The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get The ExOne alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of The ExOne by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne during the first quarter valued at $5,310,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.