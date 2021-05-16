The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the software’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALTR. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of ALTR opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,470 shares of company stock worth $25,225,673 in the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the software’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.