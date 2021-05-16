The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $124.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.61.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52 week low of $62.50 and a 52 week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $337,951.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $586,712.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,543,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,238.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock worth $122,000,086 in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

