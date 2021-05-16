The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target to $92.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $192,225.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,317,077. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.