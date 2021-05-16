The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in The Hershey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,878. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $173.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $152.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

