The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 3.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $35,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

