The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,492 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,817,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 83,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Citigroup started coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

