The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,655 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cameco were worth $42,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $59,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cameco by 1,726.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,549 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Cameco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,639 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 256.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 700.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,425 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,966,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

