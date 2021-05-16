The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,112 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.44% of Sensata Technologies worth $40,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

