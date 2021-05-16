The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Increased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 221.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,316 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 897,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $659,549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.