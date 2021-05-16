The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lessened by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in The Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Southern by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 110,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Southern by 7.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 552,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

