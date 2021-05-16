The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,693,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.