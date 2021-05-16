THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $11.92 million and $694,189.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007589 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

