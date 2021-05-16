Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.50 and traded as low as C$4.12. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 33,602 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

