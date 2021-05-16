TheStreet Lowers Cango (NYSE:CANG) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cango alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CANG opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $810.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Cango’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.