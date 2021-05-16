THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 890

THG (LON:THG) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

THG stock opened at GBX 618.50 ($8.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 641.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 677.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

