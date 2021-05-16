Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.89

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$107.89 and traded as high as C$115.28. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$114.84, with a volume of 256,787 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$114.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total value of C$797,254.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,695 shares in the company, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

