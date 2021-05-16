Thrive Token Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $153,393.04 and $11.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Thrive Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

