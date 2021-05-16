Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

