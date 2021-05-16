Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson Buys 350,000 Shares

Timberline Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:TLRS) Director David C. Mathewson bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. Timberline Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada.

