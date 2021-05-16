TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMST. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

TMST stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $655.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,720 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

