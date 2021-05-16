Titan Coin Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

