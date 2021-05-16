Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Titan Medical by 85.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 500,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 134.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

TMDI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. The firm has a market cap of $186.20 million, a PE ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.53. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.