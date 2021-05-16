TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

TopBuild stock traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.66. 212,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.69. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.54.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

