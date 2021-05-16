Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $28.50 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of TORXF stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

