Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Tops $518,327.11

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $86.39 or 0.00195370 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $518,327.11 and $492,866.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00474343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00040935 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01234370 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

