Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,527,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $74.22 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

