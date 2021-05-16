Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.72. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

