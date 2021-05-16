Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

