Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 102 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $140.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.42. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

