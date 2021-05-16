Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

