Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $226.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

