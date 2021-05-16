Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22,798 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after buying an additional 124,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after buying an additional 98,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 459,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 226,038 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51.

