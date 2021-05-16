Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

