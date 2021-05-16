Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 85,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $57.72.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.