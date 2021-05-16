Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 98 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $342.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.02. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

