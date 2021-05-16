TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.05. 112,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,887. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TowneBank by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.