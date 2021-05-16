TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,872,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after purchasing an additional 222,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. 112,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

