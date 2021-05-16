Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSQ stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,209,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

