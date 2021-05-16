Traders Buy Large Volume of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,091 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,296% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 83.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

SLX opened at $63.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $68.22.

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

